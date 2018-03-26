LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) – A man was arraigned Monday in connection with his wife’s murder in Lynn.

Police said they responded to an apartment at 8 Chase St. early Monday morning for a well-being check on 47-year-old Luz Yanina Acevado. Her husband, 55-year-old Miguel Castillo, allegedly opened the front door and said, “Go ahead. Take me. I killed my wife.” Police said they had gotten a phone call from Castillo’s brother, saying he had called their sister in New Jersey and told her he killed his wife with a baseball bat.

Police said they found Acevado’s body inside the apartment, along with a black metal baseball bat with what appeared to be dried blood on it.

Castillo was arrested Monday and arraigned at Lynn District Court. Police said they are still trying to determine a motive.

Castillo is being held without bail.

