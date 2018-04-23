Man charged, accused of threatening employees at AAA in Auburn

AUBURN, Mass. (WHDH) — A Charlton man is facing several charges after police said he threatened to shoot up a AAA office in Auburn.

Police said the 86-year-old man became angry over a miscommunication involving an overcharge for his AAA membership. He allegedly threatened to come back with a gun and shoot the office up. Employees at the AAA called police and closed the office as a precaution.

Police said employees gave them a description of the man’s car and his license plate and they were able to locate him. They said he had no guns on him or access to firearms and was very apologetic for what he did.

The man’s family told 7News he does not want to talk. He was charged with threatening to commit a crime, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.

@AAAnews Auburn location will be closed for remainder of day due to threat made by irate customer. Threatened gun violence against employees. We are looking for a Honda Crosstour gray with MA Vanity SEPUKA. Please call us or @MassStatePolice if seen — Auburn Police (@AuburnMAPolice) April 23, 2018

