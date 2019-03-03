Man charged after 2 shot inside apartment

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Police in Pawtucket have charged a man in connection with a double shooting in the city.

Detective Sgt. Christopher LeFort tells the Providence Journal that a 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were shot inside an apartment on Saturday. They are expected to recover after being taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

Thirty-year-old Jose Rodriguez, who lived in the apartment, faces several charges including two counts of felony assault. He is scheduled to appear before a judge in Providence District Court on Monday. It was not immediately known if he had legal representation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)