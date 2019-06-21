Man charged after attacking gas station clerk in Rockland

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of attacking a gas station clerk in Rockland appeared in court Friday and has been charged with assault and battery on a disabled person 60-years or older.

Gomaliel Amaro faced a judge in court after police say a surveillance camera caught Amoro attacking a gas station clerk on Thursday.

Court documents say Amaro has PTSD and lost control when the victim called him ‘kid’.

Police say they would not have caught Amaro without the public’s help.

“Officers took the information that we had and we put it out on social media and we were able to identify a picture of the subject,” Lt. Nicholas Zeoli, Rockland Police Department said. “I think in today’s day and age the police department’s do rely heavily on participation from the public and their support and social media is a great tool for that.”

Officials say Amaro pleaded not guilty and was released.

