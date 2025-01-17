TISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police were called to a Steamship Authority terminal on Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday by a man who said he found a gun there.

When they arrived, authorities found that the same individual who called appeared to be their person of interest.

“The same individual that reported finding the gun, David Anthony Capato, of Edgartown, then threw the gun into a blue mailbox near the terminal, and then retreated back to his car,” Tisbury police said in a statement. “Officers tried to get more information from Capato, but he became uncooperative and then stated that he has multiple guns and an explosive device in his car.”

The ensuing standoff lasted for hours, but Capato eventually surrendered. He was taken into custody without incident, per police.

The state police bomb squad did not find any explosives, but did find an assault rifle in his car. The gun he had thrown, identified as a revolver, was recovered from the USPS mailbox outside the terminal.

Capato is charged with disorderly conduct, threats to commit a crime, improper storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, witness intimidation, and terroristic threats.

