BOSTON (WHDH) - Police arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting a woman in Boston’s South End on Saturday, and neighbors said they are still unnerved after the killing on Friday.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot in the area of 162 West Concord St. around 9:30 p.m. Friday found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Derermell Robinson, 23, of Boston, was placed under arrest and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute.

Neighbors said they were disturbed by the shooting.

“It’s unsettling, it’s nervous. I mean we’re in the city and stuff goes on all the time,” said Lori Tavis.

“We lived here all our lives. We raised our kids here but I don’t let my girls go out at night anymore,” said Karoline Peralta.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)