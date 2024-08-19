BOSTON (WHDH) - An unruly passenger was arrested on a flight out of Logan Airport Sunday morning.

The Delta flight headed to Ireland was turned around after police say a passenger, Gosder Cherilus, 40, of Wakefield, urinated on another person.

“Delta flight 154 from Boston to Dublin on August 17 returned to Boston Logan due to an unruly customer and was met by law enforcement,” a Delta spokesperson confirmed. “Delta has zero tolerance for unlawful behavior and will cooperate with law enforcement to that end. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel.”

According to court documents, upon being told to leave the plane, Cherilus “became irate and uncooperative with law enforcement”.

“[He] continued to physically resist being escorted from the plane and was then placed into handcuffs restraints,” court documents read. “Due to his size and strength it took a total of four members of the [Massachusetts State Police] and [Customs and Border Protection] to restrain Cherilus.”

Cherilus was placed under arrest on the jet bridge and charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing a flight crew, and resisting arrest.

He was arraigned in East Boston District Court on Monday and entered a plea of not guilty.

