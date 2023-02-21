LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Chelmsford man who is charged with the 1988 murder of an 11-year-old girl in Lawrence is due back in court Tuesday for a status hearing.

Marvin McClendon Jr., 74, of Bremen, Alabama was indicted on first degree murder charges last year in the killing of Melissa Ann Tremblay.

McClendon is accused of stabbing Tremblay to death 35 years ago. Her body was found in a rail yard in Lawrence, and officials say McClendon was working in the city at the time of the murder.

Prosecutors say DNA evidence from the victim’s body led them to McClendon. He was arrested in Alabama in April 2022.

Tremblay was from Salem, New Hampshire and was visiting family in Lawrence when she disappeared.

In court Tuesday, officials will discuss McClendon’s appointed council and evidence that may appear at trial.

