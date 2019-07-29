Man charged in alleged hit and run of Derry, NH person mowing lawn

DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A Londonderry man is facing charges for allegedly fleeing the scene after striking a man with his car in June, Derry police said.

Officers responding to reports of a collision June 23 on North High Street found a man who had been struck by a car while mowing his lawn, according to police. The car left the scene without stopping, police said.

After searching for information on social media, police issued a warrant for Thomas Marzolla III, 57, for felony conduct after an accident and Marzolla turned himself in, according to reports. Marzola was also charged with insurance fraud.

Marzola was released on $1,500 bail and will be arraigned Aug. 9 at Rockingham County Superior Court.

