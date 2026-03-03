BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of double murder faced a judge Tuesday after being on the run for months.

Davinci Leonard, 23, is accused of shooting and killing two teenagers after a fight in Brockton last year.

Leonard was arrested last month in Mexico before being extradited back to the United States.

The U.S. Marshal’s offered a $7,500 reward for information. Leonard is facing several charges; he pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.

Police responded to several calls about teens fighting in the area. Leonard was named by police as a suspect while an international operation worked to bring him into custody.

Last year, a 15-year-old boy and 18-year-old woman were found dead from gunshots in the parking lot of the Westgate Shopping Mall in Brockton.

“You cannot allow this kind of brazen act occur in your city, county, or the commonwealth of Massachusetts. You have to continue to have to work together. I think it shows why commmunication is so important, why working together is so important. All these different agencies, you know, state, local. Federal, working in conjunction with international groups, that’s what got this done. And by working together can make sure that you keep our community safer.”

Leonard pleaded not guilty. He’ll be back in court in May.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)