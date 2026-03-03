BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of double murder faced a judge Tuesday after being on the run for months.

Davinci Leonard, 23, is accused of shooting and killing two teenagers after a fight in Brockton last year.

He was arrested last month in Mexico before being extradited back to the United States.

The U.S. Marshal’s offered a $7,500 reward for information.

He is facing several charges; he pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.

