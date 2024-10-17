WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 34-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the death of his child in Worcester Tuesday, according to court documents.

At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to an apartment at 11 Sever St. for a report of a 4-year-old child who had fallen on the floor and was unresponsive, Worcester police said in a report. Francisco Ortiz, the only adult at the home, told police his daughter had fallen off a kitchen table, police said.

Emergency crews tried to resuscitate the child, who was pronounced dead at UMass Memorial Medical Center, police said.

An autopsy Wednesday revealed the child had a skull fracture on the top of her head, consistent with a two-story fall, according to police. She also had multiple visible bruises, the report said. Her father allegedly told detectives the bruises were due to her falling off of the table in the past.

Ortiz is facing charges of assault and battery on a child with substantial injury, permitting substantial injury to a child, assault and battery, two counts of permitting injury to a child, and reckless endangerment of a child, court documents said.

Two other children were living in the home at the time, according to police.

Ortiz was ordered held without bail and is due back in court next week for a dangerousness hearing.

