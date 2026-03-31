BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man charged in connection to a shootout with Brockton police faced a judge on Tuesday.

Jailson Andrade, 44, faces several charges including assault to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Andrade was ordered held without bail pending a hearing later on Tuesday.

Police say Andrade led officers on a chase Sunday morning. After the chase, a shootout started between him and police in Brockton, leaving Andrade and a 72-year-old man who was sleeping nearby hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

The 72-year-old man, identified as Manuel Nunes, was treated at a hospital and released Sunday, according to his son.

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