Man charged in connection with 2 robberies at Lawrence store

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 30-year-old man accused of robbing the same Lawrence market twice, has been arrested.

Anthony Guptil of Methuen was arraigned in Lawrence District Court after investigators determined he was the suspect behind two robberies at a store on Auburn Street, according to a release issued by police.

Following the robbery on Sunday, officers were able to track Guptil as he fled from the scene.

They eventually caught up with him as he walked out of a building on Cross Street.

Guptil was taken into police custody without incident and police say he admitted to robbing the store both times.

Officers were able to conduct their investigation based on information given to them from both victims of the robberies.

