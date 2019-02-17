Man charged in connection with 3 armed robberies at Worcester store

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with a three-time armed robbery at a Subway in Worcester.

William Walley, of Worcester, was arrested Saturday after police say he robbed the Subway store at 281 Shrewsbury Street on Jan. 15, Jan. 19, and Feb. 3.

The suspect wore a mask, entered the store with a kitchen knife, and demanded money from the register, according to police.

Walley will be arraigned in Worcester District Court at a later date on three counts of armed robbery while masked.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)