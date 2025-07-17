STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Stoneham man is facing criminal charges in connection with a recent break-in at a local church, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported break-in at St. Patrick’s Church on Central Street around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday found an open window to a lower-level of the church, according to Stoneham Police Chief James O’Connor.

After an investigation, Ricardo Rubio, 39, was arrested on a charge of breaking and entering in the night. He was arraigned Wednesday in Woburn District Court.

In a statement, O’Connor said, “I want to recognize the prompt and professional work of our patrol officers and detectives in responding to the recent incident at the church. Fortunately, no items of value were taken, and our team was able to quickly identify those responsible. We hope this swift resolution brings a sense of reassurance to the church community.”

