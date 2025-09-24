DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dartmouth man is charged in connection to a house explosion and fire that happened on September 2.

Kevin Ruiz, 54, is charged with possession of component parts capable of creating a destructive/incendiary device, possession of explosives, wanton destruction of property over $1,200 (three counts) and disturbing the peace.

Authorities say on Tuesday, September 2, around 12:57 a.m,. officials responded to 20 Sagamore Drive in Dartmouth for reports of an explosion at a home.

When they arrived, responders saw a heavy fire and explosives coming from the garage of the house. All residents were able to get out of the home and one was taken to a Rhode Island hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Three dogs were inside the home at the time. One later died.

Officials investigated what caused the fire. Due to the extent of the damage, officials say they were unable to determine the exact cause but believe it was accidental.

Ruiz was arrested as a result of the investigation. He is set to be arraigned on Monday, October 6 in New Bedford District Court.

