BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - A man facing charges in connection with a deadly home invasion in Billerica is expected in court.

Massachusetts State Police and the FBI arrested Steven Touch at a home in Lynn.

They said they found him hiding in a drawer built into a bed.

Investigators reported that Touch and two other suspects shot and killed a man in his home back in 2012.

The other two suspects are also behind bars.

