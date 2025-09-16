FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Charles Ednerson, 27, appeared in Brockton District Court Wednesday, accused of stabbing a 40-year-old man to death in Fitchburg.

Ednerson is facing several charges including armed assault with intent to murder. He was arrested in Brockton Tuesday.

Officials say the stabbing took place at a home on Chester Street in Fitchburg around 5:30 a.m.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

“I certainly don’t like living in an area where there’s a shooting or a stabbing, you’re afraid to come out sometimes,” Michelle Souza, a concerned neighbor, said.

Police say the stabbing was not a random act of violence and the suspect and victim knew each other.

Ednerson is due back in court on September 24.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)