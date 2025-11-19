FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Framingham Wednesday, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Framingham Chief of Police Lester Baker.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said Paulo Castro, 69, of Framingham, is charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident causing death after a 43-year-old man from Framingham was killed while riding an orange tricycle.

Police responded to the intersection of Concord Street and Gorman Road, across from the Framingham District Court House, at approximately 9:50 a.m. for a report of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle. They said the vehicle involved did not stay on scene.

“There were a lot of people that had come over from the court house,” said Tracy Moutafis, who witnessed the aftermath. There was a lawyer who parked her car over here and she actually talked to him. She asked, ‘Are you okay?'”

Residents said the cyclist was known in the area.

“When I saw who it was, because I see him when he rides his bike, I was just like, ‘Oh no,'” said Moutafis.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. Police say he later died due to his injuries.

“We walked up, and that’s when they had him down here, resuscitating him, getting oxygen on him and putting him the ambulance,” said Moutafis. “We recognize the orange bike, back and forth. That’s all I know about him. It’s just so sad, so sad. You can’t even ride your bike in your own neighborhood.”

“It feels like this kind of death is preventable,” John Booker said, who lives nearby. “It was bound to happen. We’ve had problems on this street.”

Castro is expected to be arraigned in Framingham District Court Thursday morning.

The crash is under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Framingham Police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision and Reconstruction Section.

