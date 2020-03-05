Man charged in connection with death of missing woman, formerly of Scituate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WHDH) — Authorities in Charleston, South Carolina, have arrested a man in connection with the death of a missing 28-year-old woman, formerly of Scituate, officials said.

Mark Dwayne Walton, 36, is facing a charge of accessory after the fact of murder in connection with the death of Celia Sweeney, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Sweeney was reported missing in late February when friends and coworkers called the police and asked them to conduct a welfare check at her home in Charleston, the Charleston Police Department said.

When officers arrived, they found that Sweeney and her vehicle were missing.

Sweeney and 32-year-old Buddy Allen Carr were found dead three days later at a residence in Spartanburg, 200 miles away from Charleston, officials said.

Sweeney’s body was found in a black “Husky” container in the woods near the home, WCSC-TV reported. Carr was found dead inside the home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Carr was initially identified as a person of interest in the death of Sweeney. A search of his truck reportedly yielded a claw hammer, latex gloves, and concrete bags.

Investigators believe Walton helped Carr hide Sweeney’s body, The Post and Courier reported.

Walton is being held on $500,000 bond, jail records indicate.

The deaths remain under investigation.

