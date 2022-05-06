A 44-year-old man has been charged after a fatal stabbing early Friday morning at a Lowell rooming house.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Interim Superintendent Barry Goldner confirmed that Jose Mercado-Caraballo of Lowell has been charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury in connection with fatally stabbing Claude Seraphin, 43, of Lowell in a Merrimack Street rooming house.

At approximately 6:20 a.m. Friday, Lowell Police responded to a reported stabbing. Upon arrival they located the victim, unconscious with apparent stab wounds. The victim was transported to Lowell General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. As a result of the subsequent investigation, investigators were allegedly able to identify Mercado-Caraballo as the alleged suspect. The preliminary investigation suggests that Mercado-Caraballo and Seraphin had both been living at the rooming house in separate apartments. After a confrontation allegedly occurred in the victim’s apartment, Mercado-Caraballo allegedly stabbed the victim.

Following his arrest, Mercado-Caraballo allegedly became violent toward law enforcement at the police department. Additional charges are expected. Mercado-Caraballo has been transported to an area hospital and is being held pending arraignment in Lowell District Court.

This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and Lowell Police.

