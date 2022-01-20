FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) – A driver wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that left a 22-year-old woman injured in Fitchburg on Monday night has surrendered to police.

Alvin Gaston, 42, of Ayer, is facing a charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a pedestrian crash near 1118 Water St. transported Samantha Dayao to a hospital for treatment.

“Pretty much almost every bone in her face was broken. She has bleeding in the brain, broken leg, broken arm, a broken wrist,” said Dayao’s father, Jose Gonzalez.

Dayao had been walking home from her job at a Leominster Wendy’s when she was struck by Gaston’s vehicle. Surveillance video captured two vehicles stopping after the crash and several people running over to the scene.

One man can be heard screaming in the video, seeing the woman is hurt. He then flees the scene.

“You don’t just leave a person lying in the road to die. That’s inhumane,” said Gonzalez.

It’s not clear when Gaston will be called to court.

“I’m glad the person turned himself in, whether it’s in good conscience or because they’re in pretty big trouble,” Gonzalez said. “I’m hoping justice is served for what he did.”

The crash remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Dayao as she recovers.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)