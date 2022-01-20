FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that left a 22-year-old woman injured in Fitchburg on Monday night has surrendered to police.

Alvin Gaston, 42, of Ayer, is facing a charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a pedestrian crash near 1118 Water St. transported Samantha Dayao to a hospital for treatment.

There was no immediate word on Dayao’s condition.

It’s not clear when Gaston will be called to court.

The crash remains under investigation.

NOW: @FitchburgPolice say they have charged the driver who hit 22-year old Samantha Dayao Monday night and left the scene. She was badly hurt. The suspect is 42-year old Alvin Gaston of #Ayer. He faces 1 count of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. #7news pic.twitter.com/MqWiEXtV77 — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) January 20, 2022

