Man charged in connection with Mattapan triple shooting that killed elderly woman

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 37-year-old man was arraigned on criminal charges Monday in connection with a triple shooting in Mattapan on Saturday that claimed the life of a 74-year-old woman.

Anthony Davis, of Mattapan, was arraigned in his hospital room Monday, and based on convictions for prior gun cases in 2004, 2009, and 2013, for which he most recently served six years in state prison, Davis was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm as a fourth offense and being an armed career criminal, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

The charges stem from the shooting that killed Eleanor Maloney, a longtime worker at Boston Medical Center.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 10 Mattapan St. just before 5 p.m. found Maloney suffering from life-threatening injuries and two other victims with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said Maloney was an innocent bystander.

“Our neighborhoods are better than this,” Gross said. “This is a time when we bond together and show people that this should not be tolerated.”

Mayor Martin J. Walsh said that there was “no excuse” for such violence in the city.

Davis is undergoing treatment at a Boston hospital. He is expected to be arraigned at a later date.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Davis is due in court on May 6.

