BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing weapons charges for his role in a non-fatal shooting in Roxbury last week.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired on Holworthy Stree around 2:50 a.m. found several shell casings scattered on the ground, according to a release issued by police.

While there they learned a victim, whose name has not been released, suffering from non-fatal gunshot wounds has checked into an area hospital.

After investigating, police arrested 22-year-old Tyrre Herring in Dorchester.

No further information has been released.

