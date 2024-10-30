BOSTON (WHDH) - A plea agreement has been reached with one of the people charged with running high-end brothels in Massachusetts.

Lawyers for Junmyung Lee, a UMass Boston graduate, say he intends to plead guilty for his role in running the Cambridge and Watertown brothels.

Another person tied to the case, Han Lee, has also pleaded guilty.

Junmyung Lee, of Dedham, Han Lee, of Cambridge, and James Lee, of Torrance, Calif., were arrested in November and accused of operating the brothels in parts of Massachusetts and eastern Virginia.

Officials believe the brothels had clients who included “elected officials, high tech and pharmaceutical executives, doctors, military officers, government contractors that possess security clearances, professors, attorneys, scientists and accountants, among others,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)