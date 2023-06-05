BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of a series of rapes in Charlestown is slated to appear in a courtroom in Boston on Monday after being extradited from New Jersey, where he was arrested last week.

Matthew Nilo, 35, is expected to be arraigned on charges in connection with four sexual assaults in Charlestown in 2007 and 2008. Charges include aggravated rape, kidnapping, and sexual assault and battery and investigators say they tied Nilo to the assaults using DNA evidence.

