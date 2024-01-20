TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 41-year-old man is facing criminal charges in connection with a break-in in Tewksbury last month that was caught on home surveillance camera, police said.

Dana Sacca, of Tewksbury, has been arrested on charges of breaking and entering during the nighttime, larceny of a motor vehicle, and receiving stolen property valued over $1,200, according to Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus.

Officers responding to a past break-in on Overlook Drive on Tuesday, Dec. 26 determined the suspects stole a number of valuable items, including jewelry and electronics, before making off in a black Mazda Miata that was parked in the driveway.

After an investigation, Sacca was identified as a suspect and arrested at a nearby hotel on Friday.

An investigation into the break-in remains ongoing, and additional charges against other individuals are possible.

“I cannot commend the Criminal Investigation Division enough for their work on this case. Their relentless effort was the reason we are able to bring some relief to the victims,” Columbus said, in a statement. “We have more work to do and will not stop until the other person involved is taken into custody.”

