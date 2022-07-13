WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An arrest has been made in the case of a 39-year-old man found dead in Webster.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s office said Bernard Cusson Jr., 51, is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Joseph Bottis.

Bottis was originally found unresponsive Friday morning on June 17, when officers responded to reports of a man sleeping on a bench on E. Main Street.

Police at the time said they suspected foul play, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later determined fractures found on the victim’s skull were consistent with blunt force trauma.

Authorities are now accusing Cusson of killing Bottis, according to a press release from the DA’s office. The office noted he was in custody after being arrested on firearm and stolen property charges the same day Bottis was found.

Cusson was ordered held without bail on July 5 after a judge determined him to be dangerous during a hearing.

He is expected to be arraigned on the new murder charge in Dudley District Court on Tuesday, July 19.

Due to the diligent of WebsterPD Detectives and @MassStatePolice Detectives, Bernard Cusson has been charged with murder in the killing of Joseph Bottis. We hope that this helps the family cope with this devastating loss. Our thoughts are with them. @worcesterda — Webster Police Mass (@websterpd) July 13, 2022

