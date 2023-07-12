WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of shooting his mother and brother before engaging in an hourslong standoff with police in Worcester last week was called to court on Tuesday.

Caleb Boateng faced a judge in Worcester as he faces several charges including two charges of assault with intent to murder.

He pleaded not guilty and was held without bail.

Police said officers were called to the home off Colby Avenue on Friday morning around 8:30 a.m. after they said a man allegedly shot two of his family members.

Prosecutors said Boatend shot his brother and mother several times. The pair, according to prosecutors, escaped and were taken to the hospital.

Investigators said Boateng then barricaded himself inside the house, where he remained for roughly 13 hours before he was arrested.

Boateng is due back in court next Monday for a dangerousness hearing.

