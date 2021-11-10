STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wrentham man who is accused of killing a 21-year-old man while speeding away from police in Sharon was released on $5,000 bail Wednesday.

Nicholas Snyder, 22, faced a judge for a dangerousness hearing in connection with the fatal crash that claimed Kevin Earley’s life, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. A judge ordered him to be released him on $5,000 bail under house arrest in the custody of his mother.

State police received a call around 8 p.m. on Sunday from a witness reporting that a motor vehicle was operating dangerously and erratically on Route 1 northbound.

RELATED: ‘A nightmare’: Heartbroken family mourning death of Sharon man killed in crash with driver accused of speeding away from police

At the same time, a trooper assigned to a road detail in the area saw the suspect vehicle, a 2020 Nissan Altima, pass his location in the work zone at an extremely high rate of speed, according to state police.

Snyder, who was behind the wheel of the Nissan, almost struck a worker on the detail who had re-entered his truck just seconds earlier, state police said. The trooper then pulled out in an attempt to catch up to Snyder.

A pursuit was initiated but was terminated before the trooper reached the speeding vehicle, state police added. Snyder then reportedly collided with the rear of a Subaru Forrester that was traveling northbound at the intersection of Route 1 and Old Post Road in Sharon.

After striking the Subaru, state police say Snyder’s Nissan crossed into the southbound lane, where it hit a Dodge Durango.

Earley, who was driving the Subaru, died as a result of the crash, the district attorney’s office said.

Courtesy photo

Snyder was told he is not to have contact with witnesses or members of the victim’s family, drink alcohol or take drugs not prescribed to him, drive or posess firearms.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)