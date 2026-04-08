HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Weymouth man was arraigned Wednesday in connection to an accident that happened in August of 2024.

John Reichhardt, 64, appeared in Dedham Superior Court on Wednesday. He faces two counts of felony assault causing serious bodily injury and a misdemeanor boat homicide charge.

On August 16, 2024, two people on a sailboat were injured in a crash involving a sailboat and motorboat and taken to South Shore Hospital, then to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Documents obtained by 7NEWS show Reichhardt was on the motorboat at the time of the crash with his wife.

Patricia Cicalese, 70, of East Walpole, was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

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