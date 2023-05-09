CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A North Dartmouth man charged in connection with a deadly stabbing in Chelsea this week appeared in court Tuesday, where he was ordered held without bail.

Officials announced the arrest of Angel Alvarez less than a day after a spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said a woman was found with multiple stab wounds at a building on Lafayette Avenue. A 7NEWS source said the woman was later taken by ambulance to a local hospital and did not survive.

In court, prosecutors said the victim had a restraining order against the suspect.

Alvarez, 65, is accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend, 59-year-old Margarita Morehead, who prosecutors said was found in a pool of blood inside her first floor residence.

Prosecutor Erin Murphy said a “kitchen-type knife” was seen on the floor next to her body.

A court document indicated Alvarez was seen in a red and black car at Morehead’s building just before 9 a.m. Monday, shortly before the attack. A neighbor later called police after hearing loud noises.

Prosecutors said Alvarez made his escape through a side door and left a trail of blood as he came up a set of stairs.

A day later, evidence tags could still be seen marking the area.

The victim’s restraining order required Alvarez to stay away from her building and stay at least 100 yards away from her at all times.

In a handwritten note, Moorehead indicated Alvarez called her 24/7 and kept her from sleeping. Court notes also indicated Moorehead told a judge Alvarez said hurtful vulgar things and wished for her mother’s death, though there was no indication of physical violence in the document.

Police said Alvarez dumped his car at a nearby apartment building and then rode around with friends in a van before he decided to turn himself in late last night.

At the nearby apartment building, residents said they were stunned as investigators arrived.

“I said ‘Are we OK? Is this building OK for us? Is there anything happening that we should be concerned about?’ and he said ‘No, it’s taken care of,’” said resident Deborah Feliciano.

A detective on Monday told 7NEWS “we will get him” as they continued to investigate this incident.

Prosecutors on Tuesday said Alvarez apparently injured his hand during the attack. When he called Chelsea police to turn himself, prosecutors said he also asked for medical attention.

