Man charged in deadly motorcycle crash in East Bridgewater

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 58-year-old man was charged on Thursday in a deadly motorcycle crash in East Bridgewater that occurred in May.

Corey Smith, 31, was killed while riding his motorcycle on Route 106 in May.

Smith’s sister Krishenna Renaud is heartbroken that he will never get to get married or have a family of his own.

“He loved my son and my daughter was only 11 days old, so she’s never going to get to know him,” Renaud said. “The least that this guy could do is lose his license.”

Surveillance video shows the incident which was used as a key piece of evidence at Thursday’s court trial.

58-year-old Michael Riley pleaded not guilty in Brockton District Court to charges of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and failure to yield to an approaching motor vehicle.

Smith’s father spoke out for the first time since the incident.

“The accident should have never happened,” Carl Smith said. “He was a good boy, he didn’t cause any problems or anything and he was always cautious and he really knew the dangers of riding the motorcycle.

Court documents say Riley told State Troopers he thought he hit a curb adding he never saw the motorcycle.

“When you are driving a vehicle, no matter how big it is, even though you feel protected you have to worry about the person who is not protected,” Carl Smith said.

Smith’s father and sister say Smith was out buying a birthday present for his young nephew and now they want justice.

“Whatever he gets isn’t going to be enough, it’s not going to fix my brother and bring him back,” Renaud said. “It’s sad.”

Riley was released by the judge on personal cognizance and was convicted on the charges. He faces up to two and a half years in prison and could lose his license for up to 15 years.

