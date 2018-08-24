Man charged in deadly Sweet Tomatoes crash appears in court ahead of trial

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Man charged in deadly crash appears in court again on Friday for the last time before he is put on trial for two counts of motor-vehicle homicide.

Bradford Casler, 56, was behind the wheel of the car that crashed into Newton’s Sweet Tomatoes pizza shop in 2016, killing two.

Casler’s attorney, Thomas Gilbin, says he is disappointed that they could not agree on a deal with the state.

“Mr. Cassler has been extremely remorseful about what happened,” Gilbin said. “He has been more than willing to enter a plea, against my advice for the most part.”

The trail has been put off several times but it is set to take place on September 5.

Casler has multiple sclerosis and his attorneys say they will argue that his condition caused the crash.

“He wanted to try to put it behined him and not to have to put the victims families through this,” Gilbin said.

Casler is looking at two years behind bars for killing two and injuring seven.

