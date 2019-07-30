Man charged in death of Cambridge girl who died after being thrown to ground

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was charged Tuesday with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 15-year-old Cambridge girl who smacked her head after being thrown to the ground last summer.

An indictment charging Isaias Plaza with manslaughter and assault and battery resulting in serious injury was unsealed in Middlesex Superior Court.

Robinson was heading down Cambridge Street to a friend’s house on the evening of July 22, 2018, when Plaza allegedly attacked her.

Investigators say Robinson seriously injured her head when Plaza shoved her down. She was rushed to an area hospital, where she later died.

Plaza, who allegedly fled the scene on a bicycle, knew Robinson, according to prosecutors.

Robinson was a student at Cambridge Rindge and Latin. She was heading into her sophomore year and set to turn 16.

Plaza waived his right to an arraignment and was ordered held without bail.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Several family members wearing Richelle Robinson buttons left court without commenting.#7NEWS — Byron Barnett (@Byron_Barnett) July 30, 2019

Isaias Plaza (Correct spelling) held without bail. He waived his right to appear in court.#7NEWS — Byron Barnett (@Byron_Barnett) July 30, 2019

Prosecutor says defendant knew victim.#7NEWS — Byron Barnett (@Byron_Barnett) July 30, 2019

Prosecutor says video shows defendant leaving scene on bike in Cambridge.#7News — Byron Barnett (@Byron_Barnett) July 30, 2019

In Middlesex Sup court for criminal arraignment. Indictment just unsealed.#7News — Byron Barnett (@Byron_Barnett) July 30, 2019

