Man charged in death of girlfriend whose body was found in basement

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — Police have charged a Waterville man in the death of his girlfriend, whose body was found in the basement of their apartment house.

Police said Thursday evening that the medical examiner identified the body as 29-year-old Melissa Sousa and that 28-year-old Nicholas Lovejoy, who was already in custody, was charged with murder.

Police said Sousa was last seen on Tuesday morning putting her two children onto a school bus.

Sousa’s boss said her boyfriend had threatened to kill her in the past. It was unknown if Lovejoy had an attorney. He’s due in court Friday.

Police arrested Lovejoy Tuesday night for having a loaded rifle in his vehicle and for endangering the welfare of a child for leaving their twin girls home alone. Sousa’s body was discovered the next day.

