Man charged in death of Yarmouth police sergeant slated to appear in court

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of killing Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon is slated to appear in court on Tuesday.

Pre-trial motions for Thomas Latanowich, 31, of Somerville, are expected to take place in Barnstable Superior Court.

Latanowich is facing a first-degree murder charge in the 2018 shooting death of Gannon, who was killed at the age of 32 while serving an arrest warrant at a home on Blueberry Lane in Barnstable.

Gannon’s K9 partner, Nero, was also shot and wounded during the incident. The animal has since recovered.

A judge is expected to set a trial date for Latanowich.

