HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Bradley Rein, the Hingham man charged in connection with a fatal crash into an Apple Store in 2022, will appear in court Monday.

The Plymouth County district attorney’s office confirmed Rein was arrested by Hingham police for violating the terms of his ankle monitor.

Rein was arrested and charged after his 2019 Toyota 4Runner ended up inside the Derby Street Shops store. He pleaded not guilty to several charges including murder.

That trial is scheduled for early next year.

Rein will be arraigned in Brockton Superior Court Monday.

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