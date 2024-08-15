PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Manomet man has been taken into custody in Hanover and charged in connection with the apparent homicide of his father Thursday morning.

Massachusetts State Police detained Matthew Paluzzi, 26, after locating him while driving his car on Route 139. He was then transported by MSP to Plymouth Police Headquarters.

Police confirmed an active death investigation on Cedar Road in the Manomet neighborhood.

“Plymouth police received a 911 call from a female reporting that she found her husband unresponsive and bleeding from a laceration of the neck area,” Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said. “The caller reported a large kitchen knife on the floor nearby. Police and EMS responded, and the male victim was pronounced deceased at that time.”

The victim has been identified as 73-year-old Anthony Paluzzi.

Matthew Paluzzi was questioned by homicide detectives at police headquarters and then charged with murder hours later.

A search warrant was also executed at the crime scene.

“This does not appear to be a random act of violence and there is no further probable danger to the public at this time,” the Plymouth Police Department said on Facebook.

Police put information out about a person of interest in the Plymouth homicide and that person’s vehicle. Then, state police said a civilian saw the Nissan and followed the driver until officers arrested the 26-year-old.

Crime scene investigators took pictures of the car and towed it away.

“I was at the light stopped coming south and I saw 12 police cars and two cars sideways in the road blocking him,” said Gene Haen, owner of Capeway Auto Service, a local business.

Neighbor Lisa Caola said she was heartbroken over Anthony Paluzzi’s death.

“It’s just — I want to cry. I’ve already cried,” she said. “That was awful. That was the toughest part, I think. I thought he might’ve been shot.”

Matthew Paluzzi is slated to be arraigned Friday.

“He was a nice little kid, you know? When he got out of high school he worked at Benny’s, and then it seemed like after than was, you know, bad choices,” Caola said.

