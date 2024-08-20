BOSTON (WHDH) - The man arrested and charged in a double stabbing in a Roxbury diner is being held without bail.

Conrad Burnette pleaded not guilty as he was arraigned yesterday on charges including assault and battery.

Police said he stabbed two people at the Liberty Diner Saturday night.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

One victim is still in critical condition. The other is still being treated for an injury to their face.

