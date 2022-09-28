SHIRLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been charged in connection to an August attack on Matthew Tidman, a corrections officer at Massachusetts Corrections Institution-Shirley, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced Sept. 28.

Roy Booth, 40, has been charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and mayhem, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office press release.

As 7NEWS previously reported, the Department of Corrections said the inmate hit the officer multiple times with a 10 lb. pull-down bar in the weight room of the prison gym and knocked the officer unconscious.

Tidman’s fellow corrections officers restrained Booth after the attack and provided aid to Officer Tidman, who was transported by Medical Flight to Lahey Hospital in Burlington. He has been in intensive care since his arrival. Booth, who is presently serving a life sentence for murder out of Virginia, was immediately transferred to protective custody at MCI-Souza Baranowski, a facility adjacent to MCI-Shirley.

He will be arraigned in the Middlesex Superior Court at a later date in October.

