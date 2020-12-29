Man charged in Manchester, NH break-in

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing assault charges after allegedly breaking into a man’s Manchester, New Hampshire home last week, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at a Hall Street home at 9 a.m. on Dec. 23 found a man with a gunshot wound to his arm, police said. The victim said after people knocked on his door, a man forced his way in and fought with the victim.

Police charged Antonio Grullon, of Manchester, with first degree assault, simple assault, threatening, burglary and being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon. Grullon will be arraigned Wednesday in Hillsborough Superior Court.

