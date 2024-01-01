MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 26-year-old woman who was killed in a shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire on Sunday and the man who is facing charges in connection with her death.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Amherst Street around 2 p.m. found Sophia Bonfiglio suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Manchester police.

She was taken to Elliot Hospital, where she was treated for several hours before being pronounced dead.

Tyler Cook, 26, was arrested on a charge of manslaughter and is expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court on Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)