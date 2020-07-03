Man charged in Mattapan murder held without bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man facing a murder charge for a shooting on Thursday in Mattapan is being held without bail, officials said.

Rafael Santos Santiago, 35, was arraigned in the Dorchester Division of Boston Municipal Court on Friday for murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Santiago is accused of killing Justin Cannady, 22, following an altercation in the area of Columbia Road over the theft of a scooter, officials said.

Following the altercation, Santiago allegedly went to retrieve a firearm and to confront Cannady and a second victim at a home on Hosmer Street, prosecutors said.

Video allegedly shows Santiago pursuing the victims in the area of Norfolk and Woolson streets and firing his weapon, officials said.

Officers encountered Santiago in the area and placed him into custody, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said.

He is being held on bail while his case is pending and is expected to return to court on July 19, officials said.

