YORK, Maine (AP) — A man who was charged in the death of his partner on a Maine beach has entered a plea of not criminally responsible by reason of insanity.

Police found Rhonda Pattelena dead on Short Sands Beach a year ago. An autopsy later determined she died from blunt force injury to the head.

Police charged Jeffrey Buchannan with murder stemming from Pattelena’s death. Both were from Bedford, Massachusetts.

Buchannan’s attorney said during a Monday hearing that he is requesting an independent evaluation of his client, the Portland Press Herald reported.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)