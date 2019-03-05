Man charged in ‘reckless’ shooting death of mother outside NH bar denied bail

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man accused of fatally shooting the mother of a young child outside of a bar in New Hampshire over the weekend has been ordered jailed without bail.

Justin Moura, 34, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 34-year-old Tanya Hall. He waived his arraignment Tuesday and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf in Hillsborough Superior Court.

Moura “recklessly caused” Hall’s death on Saturday night by shooting her in the back as she drove away from Manchvegas Bar and Grill with her boyfriend, Jeremy Winslow, according to prosecutors.

Winslow told 7’s Steve Cooper that they were pulling away from the bar when he heard a sound similar to a rock bouncing off his window. The sound turned out to be a bullet that struck Hall, police said.

“When I had finally realized what was going on, I screamed as loud as I can,” he said. “She fell down between her legs and there was a bullet hole in her back.”

Assistant Attorney General Peter Hinkley said there was no known relationship between Moura and Hall.

The grief-stricken Winslow was planning to marry Hall in the coming months. She leaves behind an 18-month-old son.

“She’s the best mother I’ve ever met,” Winslow said. “She works from home. Two jobs. Still working 14 hours each day sometimes.”

Moura is due back in court for a bail hearing on March 12.

An investigation is ongoing.

