Man charged in RI cold case murder released on bail

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - A man charged with the 1988 murder of a 10-year-old Pawtucket girl was released on bail Friday, after previously being held without possibility of release.

Joao Monteiro was initially held without bail after being charged with the murder of 10-year-old Christine Cole earlier this week. But on Friday, a judge set his bail at $50,000 and Monteiro was released with $5,000 cash.

“Based upon its continuing review of the evidence in this case, the state today concluded that it could not reasonably press its request that the defendant be held without bail,” a spokesman for the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office said in a statement. “The investigation will continue and it is the state’s intention to present this matter to a grand jury.”

Monteiro was linked to Cole’s death by DNA found on her pants.

