MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Melrose man was arrested in connection to an investigation regarding a series of assaults in the Malden area.

Ralph Fleuristil, 35, was arrested on Friday around 6 a.m.

Malden police say they’d been investigating a series of assaults that appeared to be random in nature in and around the Malden Center MBTA station. Officials say they believe the assaults began around January 18.

Police say that based on the investigation, at least two incidents appeared to be sexually motivated. Two female victims were identified and detectives believe there are at least two additional female victims who have yet to come forward.

Police executed a search warrant at Fleuristil’s home on Friday in Melrose where he was arrested.

Anyone with additional information in this case is asked to contact Detective David Yung at 781-397-7181.

